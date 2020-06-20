23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 23 Clemson University football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

WATN reported that the 23 players are among 28 total athletes and staff members who reportedly tested positive for the virus since returning to campus June 8.

Clemson’s athletic spokesperson Jeff Kallin said most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and non have been hospitalized.

Everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to isolate for at least 10 days, Kallin said.

