2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

According to online records, 26-year-old J. Kueng posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail. with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kueng is charged with aiding and abettings both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died May 25 after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, posted bail earlier this month.

Chauvin is being held on $1 million bails at Minnesota’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

