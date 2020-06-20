Capture synchronous fireflies this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Photographer Nate Nelson has had a few sleepless nights trying to capture the synchronous fireflies in Gatlinburg.

“Seeing the synchronized in person is probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Nelson.

He doesn’t use Photoshop. He layers his pictures to give you the feel you are watching the show.

“The camera never moves. The lighting is all-natural. So, I’ll start when it’s still daylight, and I’ll take a few shots and as the night progresses I’ll take more. It’s kind of like doing a time-lapse for 30 minutes.”

The fireflies flash their lights while they’re mating. Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National park said the park is home to 19 species of synchronous fireflies.

“People just don’t know about it and they see pictures and they think they’re the same type in your backyard, but until you see them, you really don’t understand the significance of the synchronized fireflies,” said Nelson.

Typically, the park holds a firefly viewing, but because of COVID-19, the park canceled that event which draws thousands of people each year.

“Friday night there were maybe 20 people there. The whole entire place was black with no lights it was amazing probably like it was 100 years ago,” said Nelson.

The lack of people is helping him capture pictures without lights or people interrupting his shot.

He said by the end of next week the fireflies will be done mating, so the timing is right to see them this weekend.

“In the Smokies, I’ve seen things that I never imagined could be possible, but I think the synchronized are on the top of the list,” said Nelson.

He’s captured countless bears, birds, and other animals in the park but said the fireflies are a must-see. You can check out his photography here.

