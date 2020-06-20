Advertisement

Capture synchronous fireflies this weekend

A photographer says fireflies will be done mating soon, so the timing is right to see them this weekend.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Photographer Nate Nelson has had a few sleepless nights trying to capture the synchronous fireflies in Gatlinburg.

“Seeing the synchronized in person is probably the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Nelson.

He doesn’t use Photoshop. He layers his pictures to give you the feel you are watching the show.

“The camera never moves. The lighting is all-natural. So, I’ll start when it’s still daylight, and I’ll take a few shots and as the night progresses I’ll take more. It’s kind of like doing a time-lapse for 30 minutes.”

The fireflies flash their lights while they’re mating. Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National park said the park is home to 19 species of synchronous fireflies.

“People just don’t know about it and they see pictures and they think they’re the same type in your backyard, but until you see them, you really don’t understand the significance of the synchronized fireflies,” said Nelson.

Typically, the park holds a firefly viewing, but because of COVID-19, the park canceled that event which draws thousands of people each year.

“Friday night there were maybe 20 people there. The whole entire place was black with no lights it was amazing probably like it was 100 years ago,” said Nelson.

The lack of people is helping him capture pictures without lights or people interrupting his shot.

He said by the end of next week the fireflies will be done mating, so the timing is right to see them this weekend.

“In the Smokies, I’ve seen things that I never imagined could be possible, but I think the synchronized are on the top of the list,” said Nelson.

He’s captured countless bears, birds, and other animals in the park but said the fireflies are a must-see. You can check out his photography here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

WVLT News

Tennessee reports single biggest COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.

WVLT News

Could Sevier County become a COVID-19 hotspot?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Could the next COVID-19 hotspot be right here in East Tennessee?

WVLT News

Knoxville hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville hosted its largest Juneteenth celebration in Caswell Park Friday evening.

Latest News

WVLT News

Protesters gather in Sevierville for BLM rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protesters gathered in Sevierville Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.

WVLT News

Cocke County ride-share program for seniors needs volunteers

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you live and drive Cocke County, a volunteer program could use your help.

WVLT News

Police investigating vandalism of Fort Sanders statue

Updated: 5 hours ago
Knoxville Police are investigating apparent vandalism to the Fort Sanders monument in Knoxville.

WVLT News

SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June "Black Lives Matter Month" in their state.

WVLT News

ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

Updated: 6 hours ago
East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization--the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WVLT News

Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.