Celebrate ‘American Eagle Day’ this Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 13th year, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating June 20 as “American Eagle Day.”

The day celebrates and honors the United States’ national emblem.

“On American Eagle Day, we celebrate the recovery and restoration of our national symbol, the bald eagle. The bald eagle is a symbol of the spirit of freedom and sovereignty of the United States, and this day gives us an opportunity to reflect on what makes America such a great place to live,” Alexander said.

The bald eagle was chosen as America’s symbol on this day in 1782.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.