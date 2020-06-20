‘Christmas in July’ is happening on Hallmark Channel

(CNN) -- Grab some ice cubes to pop into your hot chocolate and plan on settling in for "Christmas in July."

Hallmark will once again host their annual event of offering up some of their Christmas content during the warmer months.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries once again bring the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ popular summertime Christmas-movie programming events starring fan-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more,” according to a press release from the network.

Beginning at 5 p.m. EST/PST on June 29 the network will offer “three heartfelt Yuletide tales” each weeknight.

Their "Double Feature Fridays" will pair original movies of the same franchise, with "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas" and "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" on July 3, and "Christmas in Angels Falls" and "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday" on July 10.

On July 4, the network will honor the country's service men and women with a daylong tribute to veterans featuring military-themed holiday movies including "Operation Christmas," "Holiday for Heroes" and "A Veteran's Christmas."

Hallmark Channel's annual "Keepsake Christmas" will continue its tradition of nonstop Christmas cheer with 17 days of original holiday movies kicking off at noon EST/PST on July 10 with "Christmas at Dollywood."

The event will run through July 27 featuring several fan favorites including "The Nine Lives of Christmas," "A Christmas Duet," "Switched for Christmas," "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy" and "Christmas in Rome."

Hallmark Channel is one of the networks that has drawn a following for its popular holiday content.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.