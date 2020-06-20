Cocke County ride-share program for seniors needs volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you live and drive Cocke County, a volunteer program could use your help.

The MyRide program needs more volunteers to take homebound seniors out for errands.

"Some of our drivers work full-time and have other responsibilities, so it is very hard to get full-time people who are willing to jump out and say yes, I can go at any time of the day," said Program Director Gem Lieser, who runs MyRide as part of nonprofit Empower Cocke County.

Seniors like John Powell are currently using the program to meet basic needs, including getting to doctor's appointments.

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit the MyRide website here.

