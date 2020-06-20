Could Sevier County become a COVID-19 hotspot?

Advertisement

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Could the next COVID-19 hotspot be right here in East Tennessee?

New model data shows Sevier County could be at risk for a widespread outbreak of COVID-19. As businesses and attractions reopen, visitors are flooding back to the tourism hot spots. Only a handful of places require masks, and most people across town are not wearing them when not required.

On Friday, numbers reported by the state showed 387 cases in Sevier County, 45 more than Thursday.

A statement from the Sevier County Mayor’s Office read, “An increase in positive COVID-19 tests was inevitable as more people were tested, and tourists returned. City and county leaders do not have the authority to shut down businesses, require face masks, or prevent tourists from visiting. Local elected officials, heads of tourism organizations, and health department leaders continue to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Data from COVID Act Now indicated the county is at a critical risk level for coronavirus. See the full report here.

County officials said their response is tied and controlled through the governor’s office.

Leon Downey, the director of tourism in Pigeon Forge, said his office is making efforts to remind the local business community about suggested precautions.

“We’re going to go back out to our businesses. We’ve already done a lot with our business community to remind them of the things they need to do to protect their employees and our guests. That’s what we’ll continue to do to encourage those kinds of things,” he said.

He reminds people visiting and living in Pigeon Forge to visit the city’s website for information on ways to stay safe.

