D.L. Hughley hospitalized after passing out during Nashville show
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.
Hughley was performing at Zanies Comedy Club when he passed out during his stand-up set. A Twitter video showed Hughley slump over before being helped off stage.
Variety says a rep confirmed to them that he was “suffering from exhaustion” and was kept overnight at the hospital. The report said he was “doing better Saturday morning.”
