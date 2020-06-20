D.L. Hughley hospitalized after passing out during Nashville show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.

Hughley was performing at Zanies Comedy Club when he passed out during his stand-up set. A Twitter video showed Hughley slump over before being helped off stage.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Variety says a rep confirmed to them that he was “suffering from exhaustion” and was kept overnight at the hospital. The report said he was “doing better Saturday morning.”

