Advertisement

D.L. Hughley hospitalized after passing out during Nashville show

Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.
Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.
Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Comedian D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday night after passing out while onstage in Nashville.

Hughley was performing at Zanies Comedy Club when he passed out during his stand-up set. A Twitter video showed Hughley slump over before being helped off stage.

Variety says a rep confirmed to them that he was “suffering from exhaustion” and was kept overnight at the hospital. The report said he was “doing better Saturday morning.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Seattle protest zone

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A shooting in Seattle’s protest zone has left one person dead and another critically injured.

WVLT News

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

WVLT News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

WVLT News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run, Knoxville police investigating

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knoxville Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led to a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Latest News

WVLT News

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

WVLT News

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Active COVID-19 cases jump to 115 in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

WVLT News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By RYAN PEARSON
Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect” but admittedly “a little weird.”

WVLT News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
The players’ association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season.