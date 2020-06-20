Advertisement

Dreyer’s to drop “derogatory” Eskimo Pie name after 99 years

The brand known for the popular Eskimo Pie ice cream announced it will change its marketing after nearly 100 years.
An undated box that originally held Eskimo Fudge Pies.
An undated box that originally held Eskimo Fudge Pies.(ARCHIVES CENTER, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY, SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - The brand known for the popular Eskimo Pie ice cream announced it will change its marketing after nearly 100 years.

CBS News reported that Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which owns Eskimo Pie said it is changing and reviewing its name it acknowledged as “derogatory”, as an attempt to deal with racist histories amid global protests against racial injustice.

“We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing,” Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, told CBS News. “We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory.”

Marquez said the rebrand is part of a larger company review to ensure products reflect its values.

The chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar reportedly got its name from the indigenous people of the Arctic regions, including northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Siberia. The packaging on the ice cream displays a young boy dressed for snow.

Many indigenous people consider Eskimo a derogatory term because non-native colonizers used it to mean “eater of raw meat,” connoting barbarism. 

Dreyer’s Grand made the announcement after other famous brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s made a similar decision to change its branding.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBSN. All rights reserved.

