Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday. The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will induct kick return specialist Josh Cribbs and wide receiver Webster Slaughter into their Legends club this season. An undrafted free agent quarterback from Kent State, Cribbs developed into of the best returners in NFL history while becoming a three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Browns. Slaughter was a dependable target for six seasons with the Browns, helping the club reach three AFC title games in four seasons. The pair will be honored during a halftime ceremony on Sept. 27, when the Browns host the Washington Redskins.