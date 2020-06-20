Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department is reporting a second consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases. Department data released Friday shows 609 new cases from a day earlier. That follows a spike of 700 reported Thursday. The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours. Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks. The increases come as Ohio so far has avoided big spikes seen in multiple other states as their economies reopen.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after the outside of the Ohio Statehouse was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse on Thursday afternoon as a group of people protesting police brutality watched. It’s the latest example of damage to the downtown Columbus icon since protests over the police killing of George Floyd began three weeks ago. Gov. Mike DeWine sas he is angry and disgusted by the “criminal” act at the Statehouse.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests. Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests. A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county's justice center. The consent decree has been in place since 2015.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.