Advertisement

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," appears on a movie screen, introducing the film at an advance screening at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif.
Dave Franco, director/co-writer of "The Rental," appears on a movie screen, introducing the film at an advance screening at Vineland Drive-In, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in City of Industry, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By RYAN PEARSON
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect” but admittedly “a little weird.”

The 35-year-old actor found himself at the center of Hollywood’s evolving response to the coronavirus as he premiered his directorial debut “The Rental” to more than 1,300 people at the Vineland drive-in theatre in Southern California.

Joined by the film’s stars including his wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Sheila Vand, he took off his mask to pose for photographers in the center of a massive parking lot, then answered questions via Zoom from his car after the film ended.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Active COVID-19 cases jump to 115 in Knox County

Updated: moments ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

WVLT News

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Updated: 2 hours ago
Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

WVLT News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
The players’ association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

WVLT News

Celebrate ‘American Eagle Day’ this Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
This marks the 13th year that the U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to designate June 20 as "American Eagle Day."

WVLT News

McDonald’s hiring 2,300 in Nashville

Updated: 3 hours ago
McDonald's announced it was looking to hire more than 2,000 people this summer as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.

WVLT News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 13 hours ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

WVLT News

Tennessee reports single biggest COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.

WVLT News

Could Sevier County become a COVID-19 hotspot?

Updated: 14 hours ago
Could the next COVID-19 hotspot be right here in East Tennessee?

WVLT News

Knoxville hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 14 hours ago
Knoxville hosted its largest Juneteenth celebration in Caswell Park Friday evening.