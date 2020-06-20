Advertisement

Knoxville hosts Juneteenth celebration

Knoxville hosted its largest Juneteenth celebration in Caswell Park Friday evening.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville hosted its largest Juneteenth celebration in Caswell Park Friday evening.

Community members, politicians and artists were present for the event.

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

