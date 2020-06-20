Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio sees 2nd consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department is reporting a second consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases. Department data released Friday shows 609 new cases from a day earlier. That follows a spike of 700 reported Thursday. The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours. Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks. The increases come as Ohio so far has avoided big spikes seen in multiple other states as their economies reopen.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-DEFACEMENT

Statehouse defaced with red hand prints as protests continue

Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after the outside of the Ohio Statehouse was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse on Thursday afternoon as a group of people protesting police brutality watched. It’s the latest example of damage to the downtown Columbus icon since protests over the police killing of George Floyd began three weeks ago. Gov. Mike DeWine sas he is angry and disgusted by the “criminal” act at the Statehouse.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CLEVELAND POLICE

Team to scrutinize Cleveland police actions during protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests. Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests. A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county's justice center. The consent decree has been in place since 2015.

JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT

Court to hear case of juvenile sex offender jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.

HARASSING CALLS-SENTENCE

California man convicted of making 10,000 harassing calls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who was convicted of making about 10,000 harassing and threatening telephone calls to government offices, including those of several congressional members, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office says Robert Stahlnecker of Twentynine Palms was sentenced Thursday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say he made the calls last year, including many to the offices of U.S. senators from California and Ohio. They say on several occasions he threatened to kill people who answered the phones.

ELECTION 2020-OHIO REPUBLICANS-CENSURE

Ohio GOP censures former head who's parted ways with Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans on Friday censured a former party head who has drawn scorn for campaigning against Donald Trump’s reelection and asking GOP voters to pick Democrat Joe Biden. Matt Borges says the censure won't stop him from trying to prevent Trump from winning a second term. Borges calls Trump “an existential threat to the country and to the party." Borges’ leadership of the Right Side PAC has rankled the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee. Through Right Side, Borges is appealing for Republicans to vote for former Vice President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, over the GOP incumbent in November’s election.

WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS-SETTLEMENT

Ohio agrees to $1.9M settlement in wrongful convictions

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The state of Ohio will pay out nearly $2 million to settle with a man and woman who were wrongly convicted of child abuse and spent years in prison. The Dayton Daily News reports that Robert Aldridge and M. Jenny Reach, formerly M. Jenny Wilcox, will receive $527,255 and $726,315, respectively. Reach and Aldridge were convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights, and had the conviction overturned in 1996. Columbus-based private investigator Martin Yant discovered sloppy work and unjustified arrests that were key to the ruling.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CAMPAIGNING-AT-HOME-

A model for 2020? Candidates once let voters come to them

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — For his presidential campaign in 1880, James Garfield let the people come to him. From the front porch of his Ohio home, he hosted thousands who assembled on his shady lawn to hear him talk about his plans. His at-home experiment was part of a winning strategy that was copied by later White House candidates and left a lasting imprint on presidential politics. It might offer some lessons in the age of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden wrestle with how to campaign during a pandemic. Trump faces concern from health experts about his decision to resume large rallies. Biden is campaigning mostly virtually.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Oregon deputies accused of pinning child by neck

The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall. The lawsuit says the incident happened last August after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. It says the boy's friends repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age. Ka'Mar Benbo is 13 now but was 12 at the time. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-COLUMBUS STATUE

Columbus statue to be removed from namesake Ohio city

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says a statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from the Ohio city named after him. The statue located by City Hall will be removed immediately and placed in storage as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being dismantled across the country. There has long been debate across the nation over the explorer’s legacy, with some calling him a symbol of the conquest and subjugation of indigenous people. The removal of such monuments follows weeks of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.