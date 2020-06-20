Lots of sun this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds to get us started this morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds and patches of fog will be with us through the morning hours on Saturday and then we’ll start our warm up and as we reach near 90 this afternoon. Overall partly sunny with calm winds we’ll have a high at 89 in Knoxville.

Tonight we’ll have patches of fog and a low near 67.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day Sunday comes with a mix of sun and clouds, which could help spark off an isolated shower or storm. Highs will jump into the low to mid 90s, but it will still feel even hotter. Just make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering on the sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside with dad!

Our next storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the middle of the week.

Monday with a high near 90 once again we’ll have a 40% chance at showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

