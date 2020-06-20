Advertisement

Lots of sun this afternoon

Mostly sunny with isolated storms this weekend.
Mostly sunny with isolated storms this weekend.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds to get us started this morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds and patches of fog will be with us through the morning hours on Saturday and then we’ll start our warm up and as we reach near 90 this afternoon. Overall partly sunny with calm winds we’ll have a high at 89 in Knoxville.

Tonight we’ll have patches of fog and a low near 67.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day Sunday comes with a mix of sun and clouds, which could help spark off an isolated shower or storm. Highs will jump into the low to mid 90s, but it will still feel even hotter. Just make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering on the sunscreen if you’re spending any time outside with dad!

Our next storm system will move our way again early next week, bringing a more likely chance of rain and storms to our area. As of now, this will increase rain chances late Monday with more on and off rain and storms through the middle of the week.

Monday with a high near 90 once again we’ll have a 40% chance at showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly sunny.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much hotter this holiday weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

Forecast

Few more storms today and getting warmer

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures continue to inch up, but we also have more storms flaring up today. Enjoy the weekend ahead, with better rain chances next week.

Forecast

Storms Friday ahead of weekend warm-up

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

One more wave of storms ahead of weekend warmth

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, getting warmer too

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:02 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a little warmer, but the heat really moves in this weekend after scattered storms develop and move through at times the rest of this week.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Off & on storms late week

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

More storm chances before weekend heat arrives

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool again, with more rain before heats arrives

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A system parked over western North Carolina with keep rain chances around through Friday. We'll begin to dry out this weekend.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Upper-level system keeps rain around

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Scattered storms through late week

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording