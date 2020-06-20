McDonald’s hiring 2,300 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - McDonald’s announced it was looking to hire more than 2,000 people this summer as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported the restaurant chain made the announcement Friday, saying it wants to hire 2,300 employees.

“We’re excited to safely welcome new members to our team this summer and introduce them to Archways as a benefit. Whether it’s a high school diploma or a master’s degree, we love seeing employees go after their goals. We’re here to cheer them on,” said Gina Wolfe, president of the McDonald’s Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association.

The company said it’s also implementing additional safety standards amid the pandemic.

