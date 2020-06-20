Advertisement

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run, Knoxville police investigating

Knoxville Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Police responded to a call Friday around 9:46 p.m. to a crash on Cherokee Trail near Spruce Ridge Way.

According to a release, officers discovered that a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries from the crash and was transported to UT Medical Center.

KPD is being assisted with crash reconstruction units to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning the crash or involved parties, contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

WVLT News

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVLT News

Active COVID-19 cases jump to 115 in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Latest News

WVLT News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RYAN PEARSON
Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was “perfect” but admittedly “a little weird.”

WVLT News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 4 hours ago
The players’ association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

WVLT News

Celebrate ‘American Eagle Day’ this Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
This marks the 13th year that the U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to designate June 20 as "American Eagle Day."

WVLT News

McDonald’s hiring 2,300 in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
McDonald's announced it was looking to hire more than 2,000 people this summer as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.

WVLT News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 15 hours ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.