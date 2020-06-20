Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Police responded to a call Friday around 9:46 p.m. to a crash on Cherokee Trail near Spruce Ridge Way.

According to a release, officers discovered that a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries from the crash and was transported to UT Medical Center.

KPD is being assisted with crash reconstruction units to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information concerning the crash or involved parties, contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

