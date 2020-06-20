OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
3-9-9-8
(three, nine, nine, eight)
2-9-2-9
(two, nine, two, nine)
8-3-4-5-4
(eight, three, four, five, four)
6-3-2-4-1
(six, three, two, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
05-09-14-21-33
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000