OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

2-1-4

(two, one, four)

2-5-5

(two, five, five)

3-9-9-8

(three, nine, nine, eight)

2-9-2-9

(two, nine, two, nine)

8-3-4-5-4

(eight, three, four, five, four)

6-3-2-4-1

(six, three, two, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

05-09-14-21-33

(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000