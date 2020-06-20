OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-RACIAL REFORMS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The racial reckoning sweeping the country after the killing of George Floyd in police custody has generated momentum at state capitols for widespread reforms addressing a range of inequities. Lawmakers have floated proposals to address affirmative action, racial disparities in school funding and health care, criminal justice reforms and even study reparations for slavery. By Adam Beam and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: About 960 words, photos.

BRIEFS:

TRANSPORTATION GRANT — A $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to advance smart transportation technology along a stretch of Interstate 70 running between Ohio and Indiana.

SPORTS:

FBN—VIRUS OUTBREAK-WAIVERS

Ohio State calls it the Buckeye Acknowledgment and Pledge, a two-page document the school asked its athletes to sign before they could begin using team facilities during the pandemic. The document SMU is requiring its athletes to sign is much more direct: Acknowledgment of Risk for COVID-19 Summer 2020. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: About 810 words.

FBN—REMOTE TEAM BONDING

NFL players and coaches went home in March and stayed there for the next few months, along with most of the world. Football pads were replaced by iPads. Handshakes and high-fives gave way to emojis and video chats. When the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone indoors — away from their everyday environments — creativity was the key. To working. To keeping in touch. And, for those making their living playing on football fields, to thinking up ways to bond as teammates. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: About 1110 words, photos.

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK-WAIVERS

Ohio State calls it the Buckeye Pledge and athletes can’t begin working out in team facilities without signing it. SMU is asking its athletes to sign a far less ambiguous waiver, acknowledging the risk of COVID-19. As college athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.