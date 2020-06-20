Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

Saturday, Jun. 20 3:00 PM CAIR-Ohio host Cincinnati Muslims Rally for Black Lives Matter

Location: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH

Weblinks: https://www.cairohio.com/

Contacts: Karen Dabdoub, CAIR-Ohio, kdabdoub@cair.com, 1 513 281 8200

Saturday, Jun. 20 7:00 PM Surrogates campaign for President Trump at rally in Oklahoma - Over 50 surrogates campaign for President Donald Trump at his 'Make America Great Again! Rally' in Tulsa, OK, including Republicans Sens. Jim Inhofe, James Lankford, and Tom Cotton and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, David Kustoff, Debbie Lesko, Greg Pence. Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer, Trump 2020 COO Michael Glassner, Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (and her husband American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp), Senior Advisors Katrina Pierson and Jason Miller, and Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Rep. Sean Duffy, and Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs Herman Cain, Pastor Darrell Scott, and 'Diamond and Silk'

Location: BOK Center, 200 South Denver Ave W, Tulsa, OK

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Saturday, Jun. 20 CANCELED: African Pride Gospel Gospel Superfest - CANCELED: 19th annual African Pride Gospel Gospel Superfest, national syndicated televised gospel music event * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH

Weblinks: http://www.gospelsuperfest.com/

Contacts: Gospel Superfest, unitedtv@msn.com, 1 800 219 0337

Monday, Jun. 22 - Friday, Jun. 26 Manufacturing Science and Engineering Conference - Manufacturing Science and Engineering Conference (MSEC) * In-person co-located North American Manufacturing Research Conference (NAMRC) has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH

Weblinks: http://www.asme.org/events/msec, https://twitter.com/ASMEdotorg

Contacts: ASME, CustomerCare@asme.org, 1 973 882 1170