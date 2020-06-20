Protesters gather in Sevierville for BLM rally
Protesters gathered in Sevierville Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.
The rally at the Sevier County Courthouse saw a handful of Black Lives Matter supporters. A group of people also showed up to protect the town, reacting to reports on social media that some groups planned to take aim at the Dolly Parton statue or a veterans memorial in the area.
The gathering was peaceful; however, WVLT News observed a third party show up, waving a Confederate flag. That third party left the rally within a matter of minutes.
The rally ended with every protester singing the national anthem.
