Protesters gather in Sevierville for BLM rally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Protesters gathered in Sevierville Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.

The rally at the Sevier County Courthouse saw a handful of Black Lives Matter supporters. A group of people also showed up to protect the town, reacting to reports on social media that some groups planned to take aim at the Dolly Parton statue or a veterans memorial in the area.

The gathering was peaceful; however, WVLT News observed a third party show up, waving a Confederate flag. That third party left the rally within a matter of minutes.

The rally ended with every protester singing the national anthem.

