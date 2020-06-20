Advertisement

‘Scream abracadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away’: Amazon driver fulfills kid’s funny request

A family’s home security camera caught a delivery driver fulfilling a little kid’s funny delivery instructions earlier this week in Delaware.
Delaware Amazon delivery driver caught on camera fulfilling humerus instructions.
Delaware Amazon delivery driver caught on camera fulfilling humerus instructions.(Lynn Staffieri)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Del. (WVLT/WFLA) - A family’s home security camera caught a delivery driver fulfilling a little kid’s funny delivery instructions earlier this week in Delaware.

WFLA reported that a Nest camera caught an Amazon delivery woman completing a set of instructions left for her while delivering a package.

After ordering an item on Amazon, the prompt asks “Do we need additional instructions to find this address?”

The boy living in the home wrote:

“No, but knock on the door 3 times and scream abracadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”

Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman! Apparently, my youngest son, had put some 'additional instructions' for...

Posted by Lynn Deborah Staffieri on Sunday, June 14, 2020

The driver followed the instructions and fulfilled the request.

The boy’s mother, Lynn Staffieri discovered the video and expressed her appreciation to the driver for making her son’s day.

“Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman!” she wrote. “Apparently, my youngest son had put some ‘additional instructions’ for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn’t.”

