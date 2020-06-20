Storms flare up once again late Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Saturday featured much less rain than Friday, along with a sharply warmer forecast.

Sunday, meanwhile, shows increasing signs of rain. However, much of that is after dark, and shouldn’t spoil Fathers’ Day plans!

We’re continuing to fine-tune rain chances next week, so read further for deeper info.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Just before we made a run at 90° Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, a small line of showers and storms dumped colder air over Scruffy City. Many in the Foothills are closer to 90°, on one of the hottest days of 2020.

While there are a few remaining showers and pulse thunderstorms out there this evening, they’re less frequent than Friday. The best chance of further rain is SE Kentucky, and then Blount County, along with the Smoky Mountains this evening. Plus Cocke County late afternoon.

Fog should be a little less pervasive than it has been over the last three mornings. Lows are a little warmer, however, mostly in the middle 60s.

Sunday starts warm and ends up even hotter. We did trim the high temperature just a bit, because cirrus clouds from Middle Tennessee (ahead of rain late) should knock Knoxville and the surrounding cities to 90°, instead of the middle 90s.

Around Fathers’ Day dinner, the first of two batches of storms moves west to east from Nashville towards Knoxville. These should weaken slightly, but many will see a quick burst of rain and wind.

A second and more widespread line of showers and storms comes in after dark, so after 9 o’clock Sunday. That means a better – late – chance of rain for Sunday than it looked like at the end of the workweek.

AVERAGE LOW: 65°

AVERAGE HIGH: 87°

LOOKING AHEAD:

To kick off the new workweek, we’re still hot on Monday. Storms get here closer to midnight and especially into Tuesday. Most stay dry, though, until Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wedneday are the week’s best chance for heavier rainfall. We flipped Tuesday for Wednesday as the highest overall threat of a soaker, since the storm system has slightly slowed down.

Thursday and Friday are almost totally dry and sunny. These are great looking days, and it should be slightly cooler and less humid.

Rain threats return the following Sunday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.