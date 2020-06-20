Advertisement

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

“She was my mom’s dog and my mom passed five years ago and I’ve had her ever since and she means the world,” said Zach Williams, who has been searching for his dog, Lola.

Williams says the saga began when she slipped out of the yard, with her collar, on April 24. He says he immediately started posting flyers around the neighborhood when he got a call.

“I received a call from somebody who witnessed two ladies pick up my dog and had the information they had given her to this homeless man,” he said.

That led to several sightings of Lola and the man around town. But, when Williams finally caught up with the guy, he had sold Lola, for $200.

“He was on the side of MBB with a shopping cart and my dog was in the shopping cart and a lady approached him after coming out of the drive-through and asked if he would sell her, and he said yes,” Williams explained.

And that’s where the trail goes dry.

Tallahassee Police are investigating the matter, even sharing the story on social media.

#PleaseShare One of our investigators has been assisting in this case of a stolen dog named Lola. The owner created this flyer and has asked for us to share it in hopes to #BRINGLOLAHOME.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

“As far as being upset or mad, at this point passed that, I don’t seek anything major, I just want my dog,” he said.

Williams is hoping the friendly lady, in a nice white car, will see this story and bring Lola home.

Williams has started a Facebook page to help spread the word and is offering a reward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

