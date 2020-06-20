Advertisement

Tennessee reports single biggest COVID-19 case increase

Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.
A woman receives a coronavirus test in this file photo. New research indicates that masks are a good way for a community to curtail the spread of coronavirus. (Source: CNN)
A woman receives a coronavirus test in this file photo. New research indicates that masks are a good way for a community to curtail the spread of coronavirus. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The one-day total of nearly 1,200 people testing positive narrowly tops the day in May that a slew of results came in from prisoners at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, where nearly 1,300 inmates and 50 workers ultimately tested positive.

In all, Tennessee’s health department has reported more than 34,000 cases and 515 deaths. The state noted that it added more than 15,000 tests conducted since Thursday.

In Shelby County, the sheriff’s office reported 162 jail detainees and 75 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

WVLT News

Could Sevier County become a COVID-19 hotspot?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Could the next COVID-19 hotspot be right here in East Tennessee?

WVLT News

Knoxville hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knoxville hosted its largest Juneteenth celebration in Caswell Park Friday evening.

WVLT News

Protesters gather in Sevierville for BLM rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters gathered in Sevierville Friday for a Black Lives Matter rally.

Latest News

WVLT News

Cocke County ride-share program for seniors needs volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live and drive Cocke County, a volunteer program could use your help.

WVLT News

Police investigating vandalism of Fort Sanders statue

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville Police are investigating apparent vandalism to the Fort Sanders monument in Knoxville.

WVLT News

SC lawmakers push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter’ month

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing to name June "Black Lives Matter Month" in their state.

WVLT News

ETSU creates LGBTQ+ staff, faculty association

Updated: 4 hours ago
East Tennessee State University announced it has created a new organization--the Faculty and Staff LGBTQ+ Association.

WVLT News

Wearing water bottles? Entrepreneurs create clothes in Tenn. from recycled plastic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Eight million plastic water bottles now exist as sustainable clothing, and many pieces were created in Tennessee.

WVLT News

Frussies Deli to close for at least several months

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a post on its Facebook page, Frussies Deli said it will close for “at least a few months” after Friday.