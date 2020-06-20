Tennessee reports single biggest COVID-19 case increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee on Friday reported its biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.

The one-day total of nearly 1,200 people testing positive narrowly tops the day in May that a slew of results came in from prisoners at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, where nearly 1,300 inmates and 50 workers ultimately tested positive.

In all, Tennessee’s health department has reported more than 34,000 cases and 515 deaths. The state noted that it added more than 15,000 tests conducted since Thursday.

In Shelby County, the sheriff’s office reported 162 jail detainees and 75 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

