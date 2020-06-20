Walters State-Morristown Campus reports its first Covid-19 case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a news release, Walters State Community College said its Morristown campus had its first Covid-19 case. Reportedly, an individual, who self-reported a positive case, attended a one-night non-credit class on June 17, in the college’s Public Safety Building.

The college said it has started contacting all of the students in the class. It has also reportedly contacted the Hamblen County Health Department about the case and will follow its recommendations for keeping the campus community safe and healthy.

No other classes have been held in the affected classroom. The classroom is closed for the next week while the college conducts “a deep cleaning following CDC guidelines.”

The college recently opened its campuses to small groups of students enrolled in classes.

“All individuals who visit a Walters State campus or attend a class are required to complete a daily COVID-19 screening, wear a mask while on campus, and follow social distancing measures,” the college wrote.

