Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) – Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson.

The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy’s burned the next day.

