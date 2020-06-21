Angelic Ministries continuing to serve the community during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Every Saturday at noon, the Angelic Ministries in Knoxville opens its’ doors hoping to bless people with the word of God and a good meal.

“As with everybody else, the COVID-19 pandemic affected everything that we did. The one thing that it didn’t stop or change is the need that people have.”

It’s something the organization has always done, but due to the pandemic, they are operating on at 50% capacity.

Services are walk-in only at this time. Currently the non-profit is not operating their Church on Wheels bus.

Angelic Ministries says they are determined to serve the community, no matter what.

To donate to Angelic Ministries and to learn more about the organization, click here.

