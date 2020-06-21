Advertisement

Angelic Ministries continuing to serve the community during pandemic

Every Saturday at noon, the Angelic Ministries in Knoxville opens its’ doors hoping to bless people with the word of God and a good meal.
Saturday service at Angelic Ministries
Saturday service at Angelic Ministries(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Every Saturday at noon, the Angelic Ministries in Knoxville opens its’ doors hoping to bless people with the word of God and a good meal.

It’s something the organization has always done, but due to the pandemic, they are operating on at 50% capacity.

Services are walk-in only at this time. Currently the non-profit is not operating their Church on Wheels bus.

Angelic Ministries says they are determined to serve the community, no matter what.

To donate to Angelic Ministries and to learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 1 hours ago
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

WVLT News

Dreyer’s to drop “derogatory” Eskimo Pie name after 99 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
The brand known for the popular Eskimo Pie ice cream announced it will change its marketing after nearly 100 years.

WVLT News

Walters State-Morristown Campus reports its first Covid-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
An individual, who self-reported a positive case, attended a one-night non-credit class on June 17, in the college’s Public Safety Building.

WVLT News

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

Updated: 5 hours ago
Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson.

Latest News

WVLT News

23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 23 players are among 28 total athletes and staff members who reportedly tested positive for the virus since returning to campus June 8.

WVLT News

‘Christmas in July’ is happening on Hallmark Channel

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hallmark will once again host their annual event of offering up some of their Christmas content during the warmer months.

WVLT News

Saturday is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere

Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere — the longest day of the year.

WVLT News

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

WVLT News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
An East Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.

WVLT News

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 6 hours ago
Protesters tore down more statues across the United States, expanding the razing in a San Francisco park to the writer of America’s national anthem and the general who won the country’s Civil War which ended widespread slavery.