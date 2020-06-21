Advertisement

Armed citizens gather in Pulaski Co. to protect monuments

Armed citizens gathered in Pulaski County to protect monuments after rumors on social media indicated that protesters were going to vandalize them.
Armed citizens gathered in Pulaski County to protect monuments after rumors on social media indicated that protesters were going to vandalize them.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANCY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Commonwealth Journal reports armed citizens gathered at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Zollicoffer Park in Nancy on Friday afternoon after rumors circulated on social media that protesters were going to vandalize the monuments.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office addressed the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying they had large amounts of messages from concerned citizens about “groups from outside the community coming to Pulaski County to cause disruption and vandalize certain historical markers, monuments and memorials.”

In the post, the sheriff’s office said none of the agencies involved received any intelligence or information to believe the rumors were true.

The Commonwealth Journal reported that the Kentucky State Police Commander Todd Dalton reiterated Friday there is “no credible intel indicating that outside protesters are targeting any venue in Pulaski County.”

“We have heard nothing but rumors that have been circulating on social media,” Dalton told the Commonwealth Journal. “I really think it’s just a rumor that kept growing and changing — and now you have people who are very concerned. Some citizens are out here just wanting to make sure the monuments don’t get damaged — but we have no credible intel that any protesters are coming.”

The Mill Springs Battlefield is the site of the Union’s first decisive Civil War victory and where General Felix Zollicoffer was killed.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio as ‘Flavortown’ after Guy Fieri

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus, Ohio after a native of the city, Guy Fieri.

WVLT News

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

WVLT News

Sunday’s storm leaves fallen trees across Hamblen Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday’s storms have left fallen trees across the county causing one injury.

WVLT News

Free Covid-19 swab testing site set for Monday in East Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
The Knox County Health Department is teaming up with East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries to host a free Covid-19 swab testing site.

WVLT News

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Latest News

WVLT News

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 to tomorrow following weather delay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

WVLT News

Two rescued from burning boat along Tennessee River, officials report

Updated: 3 hours ago
A spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department said officials responded to a boat fire along the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.

WVLT News

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

WVLT News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KDVR
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

WVLT News

Beer Board suspends permits of four downtown Nashville bars for violating city’s COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Metro Beer Permit Board has issued a five-day suspension to four downtown Nashville businesses for failing to comply with the city’s public health emergency guidelines during the pandemic.

WVLT News

Around 600 dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.