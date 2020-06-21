Advertisement

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house.
In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the "Blue Angel" Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By AP News
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band’s rare acoustic performance and a subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.

Cobain used it to play tunes including “About a Girl” and “All Apologies” on the Nov. 18, 1993 show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27.

