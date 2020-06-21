Advertisement

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom has sold for more than $500,000 at auction.

His Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar went Friday for much more than the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. Prince played the guitar starting on his 1984 Purple Rain Tour and used it into the early 1990s.

A belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage sold for nearly $300,000. The gown that Madonna wore in her 1990 “Vogue” video sold for nearly $180,000.

