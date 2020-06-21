Advertisement

Free Covid-19 swab testing site set for Monday in East Knoxville

The Knox County Health Department is joining forces with East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries to host a free Covid-19 testing site.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is teaming up with East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries to host a free Covid-19 swab testing site.

It will be held at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church’s parking lot located at 2700 East Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville.

The site is for walks-up, I.D. is not required and test results usually return within 5 days, according to organizers.

If you have any questions, you can call 865-215-5555.

