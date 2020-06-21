Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — American universities have begun the process of playing sports through a pandemic. SMU is having its athletes put a signature on a waiver, acknowledging the risks for COVID-19. Ohio State and Missouri have pledges they are requiring athletes or their parents to sign before the players can take part in voluntary workouts. Legal experts say athletes may be signing away some of their rights.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Redskins will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. The team will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall. The team is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism. It said Saturday that the No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise’s 88-year history to be retired. The other jersey number is the 33 worn by Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh. Mitchell, Washington’s first African American player, died in April.