Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a half-dozen shootings that wounded six men in less than 24 hours in Cleveland. Cleveland police said the shootings happened between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday and were spread throughout the city. Police say a 43-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 25-year-old woman assaulted at 9 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old man was shot at 9 p.m. that night and a 46-year-old man at midnight. At 3 a.m. Sunday, another 18-year-old man was shot, and a 34-year-old man was shot at 5 a.m. Sunday and a 26-year-old man shot at 6 a.m. Sunday. Police haven’t announced any arrests.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The deaths of two Ohio brothers have left five boys spending their first Father's Day without their dad and the man they called “Uncle Phils.” Authorities and their family say Philip and Matthew Reagan were headed to California in March when their journey got cut short in northern Arizona. Their vehicle got stuck in the mud, and the brothers were fatally shot likely while walking to seek help. The FBI has no suspects and now is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest. The brothers from near Cleveland are remembered as funny, charitable and hard workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The killing of George Floyd and the protests over racial injustice that followed have created momentum for reforms at state legislatures across the U.S. The efforts go beyond policing reforms by focusing on systemic racism that has pervaded public life for decades. In California, bills are advancing that would end a statewide ban on affirmative action programs and would make ethnic studies a graduation requirement within the California State University system. Lawmakers in Ohio are considering resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis. Success has been mixed. In New Hampshire, lawmakers refused to fast-track legislation targeting racial bias.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to advance smart transportation technology along a stretch of Interstate 70 running between Columbus and Indianapolis. The grant will fund development of the I-70 Truck Automation Corridor. The Dayton Daily News reports the project aims to allow freight companies and truck automation vendors to use partially automated truck technology on daily service runs. The effort's led by DriveOhio, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Transportation Research Center as partners. Private partners are contributing another $4.5 million.