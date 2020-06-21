Advertisement

Hundreds of dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.
(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER, Tenn. (WVLT) — Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.

A witness at the scene told WVLT News they saw several dogs in labor as they walked the property and a shed full of deceased dogs. 

The witness said every room of the mobile home was stacked floor to ceiling with crates filled with hundreds of dogs.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Angelic Ministries continuing to serve the community during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Every Saturday at noon, the Angelic Ministries in Knoxville opens its’ doors hoping to bless people with the word of God and a good meal.

WVLT News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

WVLT News

Dreyer’s to drop “derogatory” Eskimo Pie name after 99 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
The brand known for the popular Eskimo Pie ice cream announced it will change its marketing after nearly 100 years.

WVLT News

Walters State-Morristown Campus reports its first Covid-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
An individual, who self-reported a positive case, attended a one-night non-credit class on June 17, in the college’s Public Safety Building.

Latest News

WVLT News

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson.

WVLT News

23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 23 players are among 28 total athletes and staff members who reportedly tested positive for the virus since returning to campus June 8.

WVLT News

‘Christmas in July’ is happening on Hallmark Channel

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hallmark will once again host their annual event of offering up some of their Christmas content during the warmer months.

WVLT News

Saturday is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere

Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere — the longest day of the year.

WVLT News

NBA sets Oct. 16 Draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s Draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

WVLT News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 8 hours ago
An East Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.