Hundreds of dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

MERCER, Tenn. (WVLT) — Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.

A witness at the scene told WVLT News they saw several dogs in labor as they walked the property and a shed full of deceased dogs.

The witness said every room of the mobile home was stacked floor to ceiling with crates filled with hundreds of dogs.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.