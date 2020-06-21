Hundreds of dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation
Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.
A witness at the scene told WVLT News they saw several dogs in labor as they walked the property and a shed full of deceased dogs.
The witness said every room of the mobile home was stacked floor to ceiling with crates filled with hundreds of dogs.
This is a developing story.
