It’s a boy! Meteorologist Austin Bowling and wife welcome son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Meteorologist Austin Bowling and his wife Kristie welcomed a son, Brooks Rylan Bowling Saturday, June 20.

According to Bowling, Brooks was born weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 20 inches long.

“He has fire red hair and has let out just the sweetest succession of little coos when he sleeps,” said Bowling.

The couple decided not to learn the gender of the baby before birth.

