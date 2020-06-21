Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

CLEVELAND SHOOTINGS

6 wounded in 6 shootings in 24 hours in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a half-dozen shootings that wounded six men in less than 24 hours in Cleveland. Cleveland police said the shootings happened between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday and were spread throughout the city. Police say a 43-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 25-year-old woman assaulted at 9 a.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old man was shot at 9 p.m. that night and a 46-year-old man at midnight. At 3 a.m. Sunday, another 18-year-old man was shot, and a 34-year-old man was shot at 5 a.m. Sunday and a 26-year-old man shot at 6 a.m. Sunday. Police haven’t announced any arrests.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-RACIAL-REFORMS

Lawmakers use protest momentum to push state racial reforms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The killing of George Floyd and the protests over racial injustice that followed have created momentum for reforms at state legislatures across the U.S. The efforts go beyond policing reforms by focusing on systemic racism that has pervaded public life for decades. In California, bills are advancing that would end a statewide ban on affirmative action programs and would make ethnic studies a graduation requirement within the California State University system. Lawmakers in Ohio are considering resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis. Success has been mixed. In New Hampshire, lawmakers refused to fast-track legislation targeting racial bias.

TRANSPORTATION GRANT

Ohio gets $8.9M to test smart truck tech along I-70 corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to advance smart transportation technology along a stretch of Interstate 70 running between Columbus and Indianapolis. The grant will fund development of the I-70 Truck Automation Corridor. The Dayton Daily News reports the project aims to allow freight companies and truck automation vendors to use partially automated truck technology on daily service runs. The effort's led by DriveOhio, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Transportation Research Center as partners. Private partners are contributing another $4.5 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio sees 2nd consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department is reporting a second consecutive daily spike in coronavirus cases. Department data released Friday shows 609 new cases from a day earlier. That follows a spike of 700 reported Thursday. The daily case count reflects test results received by the Health Department in the past 24 hours. Those tests were typically conducted within the past 36 hours, though people could have experienced symptoms within the past two weeks. The increases come as Ohio so far has avoided big spikes seen in multiple other states as their economies reopen.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO-DEFACEMENT

Statehouse defaced with red hand prints as protests continue

Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after the outside of the Ohio Statehouse was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality. State troopers began to wash off some of the red paint on the western side of the statehouse on Thursday afternoon as a group of people protesting police brutality watched. It’s the latest example of damage to the downtown Columbus icon since protests over the police killing of George Floyd began three weeks ago. Gov. Mike DeWine sas he is angry and disgusted by the “criminal” act at the Statehouse.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CLEVELAND POLICE

Team to scrutinize Cleveland police actions during protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — The monitoring team for a court-ordered consent decree will review the actions of Cleveland police during and after recent racial inequality protests. Monitor Hassan Aden said in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court the review is based on reports of unnecessary force, lack of preparation and other concerns about the Cleveland police response to protests. A Black Lives Matter rally in Cleveland May 30 over George Floyd's death by police in Minneapolis resulted in extensive vandalism after officers fired tear gas and non-lethal munitions outside the county's justice center. The consent decree has been in place since 2015.

JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT

Court to hear case of juvenile sex offender jurisdiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in a case involving juvenile court judges' jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says an appeals court wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court set arguments for Aug. 5.

HARASSING CALLS-SENTENCE

California man convicted of making 10,000 harassing calls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who was convicted of making about 10,000 harassing and threatening telephone calls to government offices, including those of several congressional members, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office says Robert Stahlnecker of Twentynine Palms was sentenced Thursday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say he made the calls last year, including many to the offices of U.S. senators from California and Ohio. They say on several occasions he threatened to kill people who answered the phones.

ELECTION 2020-OHIO REPUBLICANS-CENSURE

Ohio GOP censures former head who's parted ways with Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans on Friday censured a former party head who has drawn scorn for campaigning against Donald Trump’s reelection and asking GOP voters to pick Democrat Joe Biden. Matt Borges says the censure won't stop him from trying to prevent Trump from winning a second term. Borges calls Trump “an existential threat to the country and to the party." Borges’ leadership of the Right Side PAC has rankled the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee. Through Right Side, Borges is appealing for Republicans to vote for former Vice President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, over the GOP incumbent in November’s election.

WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS-SETTLEMENT

Ohio agrees to $1.9M settlement in wrongful convictions

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The state of Ohio will pay out nearly $2 million to settle with a man and woman who were wrongly convicted of child abuse and spent years in prison. The Dayton Daily News reports that Robert Aldridge and M. Jenny Reach, formerly M. Jenny Wilcox, will receive $527,255 and $726,315, respectively. Reach and Aldridge were convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights, and had the conviction overturned in 1996. Columbus-based private investigator Martin Yant discovered sloppy work and unjustified arrests that were key to the ruling.