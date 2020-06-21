Mississippi turtle rescue group catches 124 lb. alligator snapping turtle

JACKSON, Miss. (WVLT/WLBT) -Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue was able to capture a massive 124-pound alligator snapping turtle Wednesday.

The rescue group raised money to rescue a group of alligator snapping turtles from a lake that was being drained.

They say the turtles were introduced to the lake decades ago and would have nowhere to go with the lake drained, except for other yards and swimming pools.

After raising the money, they were able to catch seven turtles from the lake, including the massive 124-pound turtle they named “Mr. T.”

They say there are many other turtles in the lake that will come in later.

Next, the group will use DNA testing to identify the turtles’ origin and release them back into the wild.

Well, here they are (the first bunch, at least). Seven were caught today, but there are many more in that lake that will... Posted by Central MS Turtle Rescue on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

