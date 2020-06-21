Advertisement

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 to tomorrow following weather delay

(WTOK)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

The Geico 500 is the second race to start re-introducing spectators at the Cup Series. The Talladega Superspeedway welcomed back 5,000 fans spread out through the stadium hoping to watch a race today. The lightning storm passed, but crews were unable to get the track completely dry for racing conditions.

