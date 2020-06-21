Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

FINAL Shooting incident at 500 blk E. 7th St (03:05): #ATCEMSMedics transported 5 patients from this incident to a local trauma facility. All patients were adults, with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. https://t.co/n3yaAFawIJ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 21, 2020

Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.

Further information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

