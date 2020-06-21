OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-17-24-31-38-47, Kicker: 6-5-7-9-5-2
(six, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Kicker: six, five, seven, nine, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
4-6-8
(four, six, eight)
7-2-4-0
(seven, two, four, zero)
6-4-2-5
(six, four, two, five)
5-9-8-6-9
(five, nine, eight, six, nine)
4-4-2-4-2
(four, four, two, four, two)
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
19-21-26-30-33
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000