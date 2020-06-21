OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-17-24-31-38-47, Kicker: 6-5-7-9-5-2

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Kicker: six, five, seven, nine, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

4-6-8

(four, six, eight)

7-2-4-0

(seven, two, four, zero)

6-4-2-5

(six, four, two, five)

5-9-8-6-9

(five, nine, eight, six, nine)

4-4-2-4-2

(four, four, two, four, two)

10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

19-21-26-30-33

(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000