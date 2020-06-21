Advertisement

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey and father Ed McCaffrey surprise military family for Father’s Day

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his father Ed, went out of their way to make this Father's Day special for a military family.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speaks to members of the media following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speaks to members of the media following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)(WIBW)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his father Ed, went out of their way to make this Father’s Day special for a military family.

The father-son duo partnered with USAA to surprise a Marine and his daughter who decided to serve because of her father.

Christian has become a fan favorite in the NFL as he earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after 1,000 yards both on the ground and through the air to go along with 19 total touchdowns in 2019. Ed played in the NFL in the 1990s and early 2000s and was a part of three Super Bowl championship teams during his 13 years in the league.

Gunnery Sergeant Jeremy C. is active-duty with the United States Marine Corps and has 16 years of service. Jeremy is a fan of Christian and a supporter of the Panthers.

Earlier in the week, Jeremy was on a virtual call with his daughter by his side when the McCaffreys joined the call.

Sergeant Jeremy’s daughter, Ella R., is a Senior Airman and active duty with the United States Air Force. Much like with Christian, she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“For me, I realized when I turned 18, it was time to be an adult,” said Ella. “We have a really good life as a military family, why not just keep it going?”

Christian said on the virtual phone call that he realized early on that he wanted to be an NFL player just like his dad and is thankful for both how he was brought up and how supportive his father had been throughout his younger years.

“To me, Father’s Day is a special day,” said Christian. “I always wanted to be like my dad and I just remember going to the games and hanging out with some of his teammates and you know, just kind of having a blast in the locker room. Those are days I’ll never forget.”

80 percent of military recruits come from families where at least one family member has served. One in four has a parent who has served.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

1 dead, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

WVLT News

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

WVLT News

Mississippi turtle rescue group catches 124 lb. alligator snapping turtle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue was able to capture a massive 124-pound alligator snapping turtle Wednesday.

WVLT News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Latest News

WVLT News

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Officials in Texas’ capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

WVLT News

It’s a boy! Meteorologist Austin Bowling and wife welcome son

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Austin Bowling and his wife Kristie welcomed a son, Brooks Rylan Bowling Saturday, June 20.

WVLT News

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Updated: 2 hours ago
A guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom has sold for more than $500,000 at auction.

WVLT News

UK police: Park stabbings that killed 3 was a terror attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and ALASTAIR GRANT, Associated Press
A stabbing rampage in Britain that killed three people as they sat in a park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, British police said Sunday as a 25-year-old believed to be the lone attacker was in custody.

WVLT News

Hundreds of dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.

WVLT News

5 creative ways to celebrate Dad during this pandemic Father’s Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Father’s Day is today, and just like all the other holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going to take some extra creativity to celebrate Dad this year.