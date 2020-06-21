Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey and father Ed McCaffrey surprise military family for Father’s Day

(CBS) -Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his father Ed, went out of their way to make this Father’s Day special for a military family.

The father-son duo partnered with USAA to surprise a Marine and his daughter who decided to serve because of her father.

Christian has become a fan favorite in the NFL as he earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after 1,000 yards both on the ground and through the air to go along with 19 total touchdowns in 2019. Ed played in the NFL in the 1990s and early 2000s and was a part of three Super Bowl championship teams during his 13 years in the league.

Gunnery Sergeant Jeremy C. is active-duty with the United States Marine Corps and has 16 years of service. Jeremy is a fan of Christian and a supporter of the Panthers.

Earlier in the week, Jeremy was on a virtual call with his daughter by his side when the McCaffreys joined the call.

Dads and father figures play such a huge role in the paths we choose. Great to work with @USAA and the @USOofNC to surprise a @Marine and his daughter – who also chose to serve - for #FathersDay. Thanks to all those who guide and inspire us. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/0AaLP8z1ub — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) June 17, 2020

Sergeant Jeremy’s daughter, Ella R., is a Senior Airman and active duty with the United States Air Force. Much like with Christian, she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“For me, I realized when I turned 18, it was time to be an adult,” said Ella. “We have a really good life as a military family, why not just keep it going?”

Christian said on the virtual phone call that he realized early on that he wanted to be an NFL player just like his dad and is thankful for both how he was brought up and how supportive his father had been throughout his younger years.

“To me, Father’s Day is a special day,” said Christian. “I always wanted to be like my dad and I just remember going to the games and hanging out with some of his teammates and you know, just kind of having a blast in the locker room. Those are days I’ll never forget.”

80 percent of military recruits come from families where at least one family member has served. One in four has a parent who has served.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.