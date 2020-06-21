Advertisement

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Of the nine victims, one was in critical condition and eight were stable with non-life-threatening injuries, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. No one was immediately taken into custody.
Of the nine victims, one was in critical condition and eight were stable with non-life-threatening injuries, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. No one was immediately taken into custody.(Source: WSTM/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a "few hundred," Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn't hear the gunshots.

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release. They were expected to survive.

A woman who identified herself as the party's hostess told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that she has celebrated the birthday of her son, Ryedell Davis, every year for 14 years and there was never a problem before.

“I’ve had a birthday party for my son every year, and this never happened,” Annetta Peterson said. “This never, ever happened.”

Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for food and music, but shots rang out shortly before the party was to end at 9 p.m.

Walsh said no city permits were granted for the event.

“We wouldn’t issue approvals for a gathering of this size,” the mayor said.

The scene was safe with no lingering threat to the public, Buckner said. Agencies from around the region had helped respond to the scene, Walsh said.

A “self-transport” to the hospital was involved in a vehicular accident with a police officer near the scene, the police chief said.

“Our city is a very resilient city. We’ve taken a lot of licks over our history, and this will certainly be one we remember, but we’re trying to figure out who’s responsible for this so that we can hold those individuals accountable,” the police chief said.

Answering a reporter’s question at the press conference, Walsh said fireworks — at least two of which went off in the distance, visible over the police chief and mayor’s shoulders — and gun crime were “plaguing” cities across the U.S.

“This is our city, and we’re going to do everything we can to protect it,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Free Covid-19 swab testing site set for Monday in East Knoxville

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
The Knox County Health Department is teaming up with East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic and CONNECT Ministries to host a free Covid-19 swab testing site.

WVLT News

NASCAR postpones Geico 500 to tomorrow following weather delay

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to resume Sunday with limited fans at the Talladega Superspeedway for the Geico 500. A lightning storm delayed the start of the race, and then over an hour after the original start time, the race was postponed for Monday at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

WVLT News

Two rescued from burning boat along Tennessee River, officials report

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department said officials responded to a boat fire along the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.

WVLT News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KDVR
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

Latest News

WVLT News

Beer Board suspends permits of four downtown Nashville bars for violating city’s COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Metro Beer Permit Board has issued a five-day suspension to four downtown Nashville businesses for failing to comply with the city’s public health emergency guidelines during the pandemic.

WVLT News

Hundreds of dogs discovered at West Tennessee puppy mill sparks investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dispatchers at the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation is underway at a puppy mill in Mercer at 179 Sanderson Road.

WVLT News

COVID-19 cases increase to 35, 102 in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

WVLT News

It’s a boy! Meteorologist Austin Bowling and wife welcome son

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Austin Bowling and his wife Kristie welcomed a son, Brooks Rylan Bowling Saturday, June 20.

WVLT News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 5 hours ago
The skeletal remains found in a field in Killeen are those of missing Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales. The private had been missing since August 2019. (Source: KWTX)

WVLT News

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP News
The guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.