Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of missing Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen, Texas are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

The soldier’s mother was devastated after she received confirmation from Fort Hood. In recent interviews, the woman said she was desperately seeking closure after her son’s disappearance.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

Pvt. Morales disappeared on Aug. 19, 2019 and was classified as AWOL, then deserted.

