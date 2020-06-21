Advertisement

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Showers and storms across the area.
Showers and storms across the area.(Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Look Rock)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good afternoon! We’ve got some showers that are moving through the area and some rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Small hail can’t be ruled out.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the evening we’ll see some showers move through with partly cloud skies. Temperatures overnight will be near 70 by the time we wake up on Monday.

Monday with lots of sunshine for much of the day we’ll have showers and storm that develop in the afternoon. Only about a 20% coverage for Monday.  Highs on Monday will be near 88.

Spotty showers around on Monday.
Spotty showers around on Monday.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tuesday and Wednesday are the week’s best chance for heavier rainfall. Tuesday to Wednesday will be the highest overall threat of rain, since the storm system has slightly slowed down.

Thursday and Friday are almost totally dry and sunny. These are great looking days, and it should be slightly cooler and less humid.

Rain threats return the following Sunday.

More scattered showers through the middle of the week.
More scattered showers through the middle of the week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

