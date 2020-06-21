Sunday’s storm leaves fallen trees across Hamblen Co.

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Sunday’s storms have left fallen trees across the county causing one injury.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, they received calls around 4:30 p.m. regarding fallen trees on Kidwell Ridge Road, McBride Road, Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Parkway, Callahan Drive and have closed parts of the roads.

HCSO confirmed there is one injury and crews are out at the scenes.

