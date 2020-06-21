Three rounds of storms on Fathers’ Day, some more late Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off-and-on stormy weather continues to hit the region, before 6:00 p.m. A second distinct line of storms is here from 6:00-8:30 and again from 10:00-12:00 tonight.

We’re continuing to fine-tune rain chances next week, so read further for deeper info.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fathers’ Day was all about the heat until 2:00 p.m. We got our fifth 90° day of the year in the bag, before storms washed *some* of the heat away. Those storms quickly turned strong to severe, producing strong winds, frequent lightning, and cold downpours.

These move northeast at 30-35 miles per hour. Meanwhile there are scattered storms west on the Plateau in the heat of the day (you mostly got missed the first time).

A second line of storms is here from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Eastern. This line comes from Middle Tennessee; if it can stay intact, it could be our strongest complex of storms of the day.

A third, mostly weakened line of storms, moves in after dark. All in all, many in the mountains or foothills could stay totally dry, while others west of I-40 could have well over one inch of rain.

Fog should be a little less pervasive than it has been over the last three mornings. Lows are a little warmer, however, mostly in the middle 60s.

AVERAGE LOW: 65°

AVERAGE HIGH: 87°

LOOKING AHEAD:

To kick off the new workweek, we’re still hot on Monday. The Monday forecast is the trickiet all week. Just like Sunday, an MCV storm spins out of the Midwest. We expect strong storms in the middle to end of the afternoon. While it doesn’t look like they will be quite as numerous as Sunday’s storms, there should still be a fair amount. Storms get here closer to midnight and especially into Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the week’s best chance for heavier rainfall. Both days have very widespread storms. It should rain for a lengthy part of Tuesday, pretty much everywhere. This is the rain many of you have been asking for, in order to water the lawn. Storms are back Wednesday afternoon, but it’s not an all day kind of thing.

Thursday and Friday are almost totally dry and sunny. These are great looking days, and it should be slightly cooler and less humid.

Rain threats return the following Sunday. It looks a little less likely today than it did earlier. Same goes for the following Monday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

More scattered showers through the middle of the week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.