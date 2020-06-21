Two rescued from burning boat along Tennessee River, officials report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department said officials responded to a boat fire along the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon. When officials arrived to the scene, they reported two people were on board and were rescued from the boat near James White Parkway.

Crews were working to salvage the boat and bring it to shore around 4:45 p.m.

There were no reported injuries or a known cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.