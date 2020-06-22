Advertisement

Charges filed in crash that killed Tennessee police officer

A Tennessee woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a police officer, authorities said.
Jun. 22, 2020
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a police officer, authorities said.

Ashley Kroese, 24, of Thompson Station, was served with a warrant charging her with felony vehicular homicide, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The warrant was served at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Kroese was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Upon her release from the hospital, Kroese will be transported to a jail pending an initial court appearance, the statement said.

Investigators determined Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, 30, was killed early Thursday when Kroese’s vehicle, traveling north in the southbound lane, struck his cruiser nearly head on.

