Farragut business launch toy drive for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A tech company is bringing joy to children inside of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Scott Brockcamp, Co-owner of His Security and Technology felt the need to help after hearing of our story last week about the children’s hospital need for toys during the pandemic.

“I’m a dad. I’ve got two girls. My initial thought was probably similar to yours and anybody else reading it. I didn’t think about that. The light bulb went off.”

Brockcamp launched a toy drive and in just four days the company raised hundreds of toys to donate to the hospital.

Brockamp says the toys were dropped off by employees, neighbors, and fellow business owners.

“The people in our community and East Tennessee. The love and the hearts we have here, it is absolutely amazing. Just to be a part of it, I mean it's just humbling.”

Brockcamp plans to donate all of the toys to the hospital on June 23.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.