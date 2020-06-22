Farragut business launch toy drive for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A tech company is bringing joy to children inside of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Scott Brockcamp, Co-owner of His Security and Technology felt the need to help after hearing of our story last week about the children’s hospital need for toys during the pandemic.
Brockcamp launched a toy drive and in just four days the company raised hundreds of toys to donate to the hospital.
Brockamp says the toys were dropped off by employees, neighbors, and fellow business owners.
Brockcamp plans to donate all of the toys to the hospital on June 23.
